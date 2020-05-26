WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 68,872 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 465,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,872 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.52% of Global Net Lease worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $5,830,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 113.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

