WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,890 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Universal Health Services by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

