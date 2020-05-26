WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 94,105 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,105 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director William W. Helman acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.