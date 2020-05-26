WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $6.18 Million Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.21% of Anixter International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,042,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,931,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $35,751,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.83.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

