WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 867,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,781,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.37% of Fitbit as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIT. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Fitbit by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fitbit by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fitbit by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Park sold 190,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,259,051.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $1,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,643.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 921,186 shares of company stock worth $5,956,850. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.76.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.02. Fitbit Inc has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

