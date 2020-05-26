WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,997 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.22% of California Water Service Group worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 43.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

