WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

ULTA stock opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.01 and a 200 day moving average of $237.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

