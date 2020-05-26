WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Chemed worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after acquiring an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Chemed by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHE opened at $477.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.79. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $324.31 and a one year high of $513.75. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total transaction of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.53, for a total value of $142,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

