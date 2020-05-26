WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,263 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.