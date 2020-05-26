WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,105 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Xperi worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPER. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Xperi by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $766.61 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

