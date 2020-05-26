Wrapped Bitcoin Trading Down 8.3% This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $134,023.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $8,931.67 or 1.00705403 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029161 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028948 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000643 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000621 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 1,297 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

