WXCOINS (WXC) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

WXCOINS (CURRENCY:WXC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. WXCOINS has a market cap of $4,598.76 and $637.00 worth of WXCOINS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WXCOINS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, WXCOINS has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

WXCOINS

WXCOINS Profile

WXCOINS’s total supply is 31,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 coins. WXCOINS’s official website is wxcoins.org. WXCOINS’s official Twitter account is @CoinWx.

WXCOINS Coin Trading

WXCOINS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24.

