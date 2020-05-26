XMax Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, ABCC, Coinrail and OTCBTC. XMax has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $506,954.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMX is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,815,723,080 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinrail, HADAX, CryptoBridge, Hotbit, ABCC, Graviex, OTCBTC and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

