YEE (YEE) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinTiger, OKEx and FCoin. YEE has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $306,752.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YEE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.03858856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031797 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin, CoinTiger, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.