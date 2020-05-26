Yeti (YETI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Yeti (NYSE: YETI):

5/12/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

5/11/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Yeti had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $37.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Yeti had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $34.00.

4/28/2020 – Yeti is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Yeti had its "sell" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

4/24/2020 – Yeti had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/22/2020 – Yeti had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/17/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Yeti was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

4/15/2020 – Yeti had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/14/2020 – Yeti was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Yeti had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Yeti stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 12,748,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $357,205,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lou Kelley purchased 1,720 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,721,017 shares of company stock valued at $384,447,356. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

