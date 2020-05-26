Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Exfo also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXFO shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Exfo from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Shares of Exfo stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,859. Exfo has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $134.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Exfo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 409.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.