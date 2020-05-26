Zacks: Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.16. R1 RCM posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 309,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,633. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.24, a P/E/G ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

