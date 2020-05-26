Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,215,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 313,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,917,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $505.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.