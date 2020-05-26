Zacks: Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CubeSmart by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,252,000 after buying an additional 139,019 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 529.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 472,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 397,308 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,256. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.