Zano Hits 1-Day Volume of $128,006.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Zano has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00008146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $7.32 million and $128,006.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.02049951 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00182928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,163,019 coins and its circulating supply is 10,133,519 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.