ZBG Token (ZT) Price Reaches $0.0519 on Top Exchanges

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $14.49 million and $1.29 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.96 or 0.03827941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE.

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

