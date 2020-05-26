ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Down 48.9% Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $96,976.21 and approximately $102.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00695638 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003041 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001711 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,855,864,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,855,864,333 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

