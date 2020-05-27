$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Koppers reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Koppers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Koppers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 280,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,208. The company has a market cap of $335.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

