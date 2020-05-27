0Chain (ZCN) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000945 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $40,582.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002996 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.