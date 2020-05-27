0xcert Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $337,790.04 and $22,089.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.72 or 0.03813167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

