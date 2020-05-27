28,094 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,987,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 422,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,101,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.