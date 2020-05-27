29,232 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 5,923,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

