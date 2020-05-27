348,500 Shares in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 348,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.03% of Invacare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invacare by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invacare by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE IVC traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,693. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. Invacare Co. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

