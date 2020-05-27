35,438 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 220.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 40.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $121.72. 50,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,048. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

