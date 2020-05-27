36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of KRKR stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 36Kr from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.