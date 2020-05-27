4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

4d Pharma (LON:DDDD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (36.75) (($0.48)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:DDDD opened at GBX 51.85 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. 4d Pharma has a 1-year low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 131 ($1.72).

In other news, insider David Robert Norwood acquired 100,000 shares of 4d Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($36,832.41).

About 4d Pharma

4D pharma plc engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease, as well as Rosburix for Paediatric Ulcerative Colitis. It also develops immuno-oncology products, including MRx0518 for solid tumors; respiratory products, such as MRx0004 for asthma and MRx0001 for allergic asthma; autoimmune products comprising MRx0002 for multiple sclerosis and MRx0006 for rheumatoid arthritis; and CNS products for autism.

