Acute Angle Cloud Price Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $21.44 million and $3.89 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,210.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.41 or 0.02262719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.10 or 0.02530830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00474936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00696369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00073263 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023692 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00505528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

