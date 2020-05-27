ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Hits $895,578.04

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $895,578.04 and approximately $9,424.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,421,430 coins and its circulating supply is 84,279,420 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

