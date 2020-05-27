Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,335 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

