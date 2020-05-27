Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGLE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 165,000 shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $783,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 22.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

