Aeon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,662.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Aeon has a market cap of $5.25 million and $2,662.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00706405 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

