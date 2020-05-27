Aeron Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03817665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARN) is a token. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

