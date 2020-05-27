Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aeroports de Paris has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF remained flat at $$85.75 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 335. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $196.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.44.

Aeroports de Paris Company Profile

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

