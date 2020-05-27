Aeternity Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $38.17 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001340 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, LATOKEN and BigONE. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 357,047,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,226,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Mercatox, Crex24, Zebpay, Liqui, Kyber Network, BigONE, HitBTC, Tokenomy, DragonEX, OKEx, Bithumb, ZB.COM, LATOKEN, Binance, CoinBene, HADAX, Koinex, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, FCoin and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

