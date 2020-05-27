Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the mining company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has raised its dividend by an average of 25.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. 173,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,929. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

