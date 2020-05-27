Agrello (DLT) One Day Volume Tops $224,551.00

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. Agrello has a market cap of $3.23 million and $224,551.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

