Aion (AION) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.28 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00001030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, Koinex and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $39.60 million and $3.28 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.65 or 0.02038815 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00179726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 420,047,526 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, Binance, Koinex, LATOKEN, BitForex, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, DragonEX, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

