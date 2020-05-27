Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Getting Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Air New Zealand earned a media sentiment score of -2.21 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:ANZFF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Air New Zealand has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Air New Zealand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Air New Zealand Company Profile

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

