Akroma 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Akroma has a total market cap of $10,509.89 and approximately $4.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.85 or 0.02275246 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00073911 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

