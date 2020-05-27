Alexander (Alex) Underwood Acquires 100,000 Shares of Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Stock

Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) insider Alexander (Alex) Underwood purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$27,400.00 ($19,432.62).

Empire Energy Group stock remained flat at $A$0.24 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,000. The company has a market cap of $61.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. Empire Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.13 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of A$0.55 ($0.39). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.08.

Empire Energy Group Company Profile

Empire Energy Group Limited, together its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of oil and natural gas in the United States. It operates through Oil and Gas Operations, Investments, and Other segments. The company holds two exploration licenses and five license applications over 14.6 million acres in the McArthur Basin, in the Northern Territory, Australia.

