Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 204,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 418,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

