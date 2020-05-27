All Sports (SOC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $204,724.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, All Sports has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $204,724.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.03775001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031095 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

