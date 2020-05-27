AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $377,675.28 and $262.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.