Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Allstate worth $30,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,238 shares of company stock worth $67,098,664 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Argus increased their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. 500,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

