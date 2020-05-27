Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325 shares of company stock valued at $409,753. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $7.19 on Wednesday, hitting $1,409.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,300. The company has a market capitalization of $962.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,308.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,334.61. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

